KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks got a double dose of good news on Saturday at Grainger Stadium.

WOODIES ARE YOUR 1ST HALF NORTH DIVISION CHAMPS! WE HAVE CLINCHED A PLAYOFFS SPOT!! 🦆⚾🍾 pic.twitter.com/yAucwLlk0M — Down East Wood Ducks 🦆 (@GoWoodDucks) June 18, 2023

Not only did the Wood Duck beat the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, 16-6, but its win and a loss by the Carolina Mudcats also made Down East (36-23) the Carolina League North Division first-half champs. The Wood Ducks became the first team in both divisions to clinch a playoff win.

Woodies were on fire 🔥🔥 // @nclottery pic.twitter.com/xrvaeYr8pf — Down East Wood Ducks 🦆 (@GoWoodDucks) June 18, 2023

Down East and Kannapolis wrap up their series Sunday at 1 p.m. on Dollar Dogs and Dogs Day.

The Wood Ducks wasted no time scoring, getting four in the first inning, three in the second and six in the fourth for a 13-5 lead that would stand. Gleider Figuereo hit a solo homer, his seventh of the season, for a 1-0 lead. A balk scored Cameron Cauley to make it 2-0 before Konner Piotto’s sacrifice fly scored Yosy Galan and Griffin Cheney singled in Cauley to make it 4-0.

In the second, Galan had an RBI double and Cameron Cauley singled in Galan to make it 6-1. A throwing error on a stolen base by Ian Moller scored Cauley to make it 7-1.

Kannapolis cut it to 7-5 in the top of the fourth before the Wood Ducks got six runs back, two on a home run by Griffin Cheney.

Down East finished with 14 hits.