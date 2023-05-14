KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks were unable to repeat Saturday’s dramatic come-from-behind win on Sunday.

Delmarva earned a split in its series with Down East with a 5-4 victory on Sunday at Grainger Stadium. Delmarva (17-14) earned a split of the six-game series with Down East (18-13).

Down East scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday for a dramatic 5-4 victory. The team had a chance to repeat that performance on Sunday.

Delmarva got a run in the ninth on a solo shot by Anderson De Los Santos, his first of the season, to give the Shorebirds a 5-3 lead. Abimelec Ortiz did the same for the Wood Ducks in the bottom of the ninth, connecting on his sixth home run of the season with one out to cut the margin to one.

However, Miguel Villarroel lined out to shortstop and Yeison Morrobel struck out to end the game for the Wood Ducks.

Andres Mesa doubled in a run in the bottom of the fifth inning for Down East to tie the game at 1-1. Delmarva scored three times in the top of the seventh to retake the lead, 4-1.

Down East got two runs back with a sacrifice fly by Villarroel that scored Jesua Moreno and a single by Yeison Morrobel that scored JoJo Blackmon to cut Delmarva’s lead to 4-3.