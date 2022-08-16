(Logos from Down East Wood Ducks and Myrtle Beach Pelicans; Jason O. Boyd, WNCT illustration)

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks’ last-minute comeback bid fell short in a 4-2 loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Tuesday.

Myrtle Beach took command with a four-run fifth inning, fueled by Ethan Hearn’s three-run homer and Felix Stevens’s sacrifice fly.

The Pelicans kept the Wood Ducks quiet until the bottom of the ninth inning.

Down East’s rally started with Cameron Cauley’s leadoff single. Myrtle Beach reliever Saul Gonzalez then struck out Yosy Galan.

The Wood Ducks quickly bounced back, as Marcus Smith singled and Liam Hicks drew a walk to load the bases with one out. But that was followed by an Ian Moller strikeout, bringing the Wood Ducks to their final out.

Miguel Villarroel came through in the clutch moment, driving in Cauley and Smith with a single.

Andricson Salvador then replaced Gonzalez on the mound, and he struck out Tucker Mitchell to end the game.