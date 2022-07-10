FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks may have been outhit by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, but they were not outrun.

Instead, the Wood Ducks scored early and used solid pitching for a 2-0 victory on Sunday to win the series with the Woodpeckers. Down East (41-39) returns home to host Columbia in a six-game series starting Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Alejandro Osuna had a hand in both of the Wood Ducks’ runs. Down East got on the board in the top of the first when Osuna singled in Marcus Smith. In the sixth, Osuna hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth to score Maximo Acosta.

In between those two runs scored, Down East got solid pitching from starter Winston Santos (4-3). He went six innings, giving up four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Relievers Kai Wynyard (hold, 2) and Jackson Leath (save, 1) gave up two hits and struck out four to secure the win.