Wood Ducks continue unbeaten start to season with fourth straight win

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks kept rolling to their fourth win in-a-row Friday night as they beat the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 4-2. The Wood Ducks have started the 2021 season on fire as they continue to find clutch hits late in games to collect wins.

Down East continued to get on the board early as they scored first in the top of the second against Kannapolis starter Matt Thompson. With one out, Keithron Moss singled and advanced to third on a single by José Rodriguez. With two outs, Rodriguez stole second and Moss stole home on the throw to put the Wood Ducks ahead 1-0.

In the fourth inning Keyber Rodriguez singled with one out and advanced to second on a single by Moss. With two outs, Xavier Valentin worked a walk to load the bases and Jayce Easley followed with a single to score Rodriguez to put the Wood Ducks up 2-0.

The Wood Ducks doubled their lead in the seventh inning thanks to some power courtesy of Luisangel Acuña. Evan Carter doubled with two outs and Acuña followed with his first homerun of the season to double the Down East lead to 4-0.

Kannapolis didn’t quit as they put runs on the board in the eighth and ninth. With runners on first and second, Joe Corbett was able to work out of trouble to secure the Wood Ducks victory 4-2.

In his first professional start, Tekoah Roby went 2 1/3 innings, issuing only one walk and striking out three. Ben Anderson (1-0) earned the win and was the first reliever used by manager Carlos Cardoza in this game. Anderson went three innings, allowing three hits and striking out four. John Matthews followed as the second reliever out of the bullpen. Matthews went 2 1/3 innings allowing one hit and one unearned run, while issuing one walk and striking out three. Joe Corbett pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks continue their six-game series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Saturday with the first pitch set for 7 p.m. Down East will send RH Nick Krauth to the mound while LH Bailey Horn will toe the rubber for Kannapolis.

