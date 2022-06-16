LYNCHBURG, Va. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks scored three runs in the eighth inning to pull away for a 5-2 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Thursday at Bank of the James Stadium.

Abimelec Ortiz scored the first of those three runs on a wild pitch. Daniel Mateo’s two-run homer made it 5-2.

Wilfri Peralta gave Lynchburg a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the second inning. Down East responded in the top of the fourth, as Mateo came home to score on Efrenyer Narvaez’s groundout.

The teams exchanged runs in the seventh inning. Yosy Galan drove in Maximo Acosta with a single to give the Wood Ducks a 2-1 lead in the top of the inning, and Lynchburg’s Jorge Burgos responded with an RBI double in the bottom of the frame.

Mateo led the Wood Ducks with two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs.

