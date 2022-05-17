ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks hits 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position and took advantage of five Carolina errors on their way to an 8-5 win over the Mudcats on Tuesday at Five County Stadium.

Down East outfielder Marcus Smith notched three RBIs, including a two-run homer, and scored twice. Alejandro Osuna and Jose Rodriguez added two RBIs apiece, and Cameron Cauley recorded one for the Wood Ducks (15-19).

Five Mudcats recorded RBIs. Henry Mendez had a triple and Oswel Leones had a double for Carolina (17-17).

Down East reliever Damian Mendoza (2-1) recorded the win after pitching two scoreless innings and logging three strikeouts.

Click here to see what’s next for the Wood Ducks.