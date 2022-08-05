KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Zion Bannister’s walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning gave the Down East Wood Ducks a 10-9 win over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Friday night.

Christopher De La Cruz put the Nationals up 9-8 by scoring on a passed ball in the top of the 10th.

In the bottom of the 10th, Riggs Threadgill replaced Marlon Perez on the mound for Fredericksburg. With Down East’s Jose Rodriguez starting the half-inning on second base, Threadgill got Ian Moller to line out on the first pitch of his at-bat.

Then the trouble started for the Nationals.

Liam Hicks drew a walk before Threadgill hit Miguel Villarroel with a pitch, loading the bases with one out. pinch-hitting for Junior Paniagua, Abimelec Ortiz grounded into a force out, but Marcus Smith scored on the play, tying the score at 9-9. Hicks then scored on Bannister’s game-winning single.

Hicks’s team-high three RBIs all came by way of his three-run homer in the first inning. Bannister and Yosy Galan added two RBIs apiece for the Wood Ducks.

J.T. Arruda and James Wood had three RBIs apiece for the Nationals.