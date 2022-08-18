KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks held Myrtle Beach to four hits for the second night in a row en route to a 12-4 win over the Pelicans on Thursday at Grainger Stadium.

Emiliano Teodo (four innings) and Jose Corniell (five innings) pitched for the Wood Ducks. They allowed two hits, two runs and notched six strikeouts apiece.

The Wood Ducks (57-54) caught fire offensively, logging five doubles and four stolen bases. Cameron Cauley led the way with three RBIs on two hits, including two doubles. Miguel Villarroel added two RBIs for the Wood Ducks.

Myrtle Beach’s four hits included two home runs and a double. Felix Stevens hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Parker Chaves hit a solo homer in the eight. Liam Spence’s RBI groundout in the seventh also produced a run for the Pelicans (69-42).