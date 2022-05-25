KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Despite logging just three hits, the Down East Wood Ducks earned their third straight win with a 3-2 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Wednesday at Grainger Stadium.

Down East (18-23) took a 1-0 lead on Yosy Galan’s RBI single that scored Maximo Acosta in the bottom of the second inning. Fayetteville’s Jaxon Hallmark evened the score with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, Down East’s Junior Paniagua scored from third base on a fielder’s choice. Later in the inning, Down East took a 3-1 lead when Alejandro Osuna scored on a balk.

Fayetteville’s Logan Cerny scored the final Woodpeckers (18-23) run on a fielding error in the eighth inning.

Emiliano Teodo, Bradford Webb and Leury Tejada combined to hold the Woodpeckers to four hits.

