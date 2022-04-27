KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A four-run seventh inning broke open a tie game and helped the Carolina Mudcats beat the Down East Wood Ducks, 8-6, during Education Day at Grainger Stadium.

The Wood Ducks tied the game at 4-all in the sixth. Junior Paniagua doubled and moved to third on a single by Marcus Smith. Drewin Barreto then in Paniagua on a sac fly to left field. Smith later scored on a single from Daniel Mateo.

The Mudcats batted around in the seventh, scoring four runs with three hits and an error. Jesus Chirinos drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Hedbert Perez. A fielder’s choice and a throwing error allowed two more runs to score before Jose Sibrian’s groundout scored Chirinos.

The Wood Ducks got two runs back in the seventh but couldn’t get any closer.

The Wood Ducks (7-9) and Carolina Mudcats (8-8) continue their series Thursday with the first pitch set at 7 p.m. in Kinston. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am – 4pm).