KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carolina Mudcats scored in each of the first three innings then blew the game open in the ninth inning in an 8-3 victory on Thursday over the Down East Wood Ducks at Grainger Stadium.

Down East (5-6) has now lost five straight to fall under .500 after winning five straight at one point last week. The two teams will play again at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Mudcats (6-5) led 3-0 before the Wood Ducks got their first run in the second inning off a home run by Yosy Galan. Carolina then scored two in the third for a 5-1 advantage.

Down East got a run in the fifth and eighth before the Mudcats blew it open with three runs in the ninth inning. Anthony Gutierrez singled home Cameron Cauley to cut Carolina’s lead to 5-2. Gutierrez’s big night continued in the eighth when he hit a solo homer to left to make it 5-3.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 10 am – 4 pm).