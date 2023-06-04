KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks saw their five-game win streak end on Sunday. But it wasn’t all bad news.

Columbia scored twice in the eighth inning and held on for a 4-3 win over Down East in the series finale at Grainger Stadium. The Wood Ducks went 5-1 during the week and are now 28-19 going into Monday’s break. Columbia improved to 29-22.

The Wood Ducks didn’t lose any ground in the Carolina League North Division as the Carolina Mudcats, the division leader, saw their seven-game win streak end. The Wood Ducks stayed one-half game behind the Mudcats in the standings.

Down East took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning on Yeison Morrobel’s two-run single that scored Gleider Figuereo and Griffin Cheney. Columbia tied it in the sixth on a two-run single by Brett Squires that scored Jean Ramirez and Roger Leyton.

In the eighth, Brett Squires singled in Ramirez to give Columbia a 3-2 lead. Lizandro Rodriguez stole home with two outs to extend the lead to 4-2.

Gleider Figuereo hit a solo homer, his fourth of the season, in the bottom of the ninth but didn’t get closer.

The Wood Ducks banged out 12 hits, including three by Figuereo (3-for-4, 2R, RBI). Four others had two hits each as Down East left 11 runners on base.

Down East goes to Delmarva for a six-game series starting Tuesday.