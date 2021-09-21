Wood Ducks drop Game 1 of Low-A East Championship series to RiverDogs

KINSTON, N.C. – Despite taking an early lead in the bottom of the second inning, the Down East Wood Ducks fell 4-2 to the Charleston RiverDogs on Tuesday in Game 1 of the 2021 Low-A East Championship series, presented by Crown Equipment Corporation.

Charleston (1-0) took the lead first, in the top of the second with one run.

Down East (0-1) responded in the bottom of the second with two runs. Leading off the inning, Cristian Inoa blasted a solo home run and Cody Freeman followed immediately with a solo home run to put the Woodies ahead 2-0.

The RiverDogs plated three unanswered runs, scoring one run in the fourth, fifth, and seventh innings to take a 4-2 lead and that is where the scoring stopped.

Gavin Collyer (L, 0-1) took the loss, pitching 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Destin Dotson pitched two innings, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and one strikeout. Mason Cole contributed 1/3 of an inning, allowing just one hit. Eudrys Mañon closed out the game with two scoreless innings, allowing one hit with four strikeouts.

The series continues Wednesday at Grainger Stadium, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. RHP John Matthews (0-0, 0.00) will start for Down East and RHP Seth Johnson (0-0, 0.00) gets the ball for Charleston.

