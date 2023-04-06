KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kannapolis used a three-run seventh inning to pull away and beat the Down East Wood Ducks, 5-4, on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.

An announced crowd of 2,049 welcomed the Wood Ducks in their season opener. Despite big nights by Anthony Gutierrez (2-for-4, 2 runs) and Gleider Figuereo (2-for-4, run, 2 RBI), the Wood Ducks (0-1) were unable to hold onto a 3-2 lead after six innings.

Figuereo singled in Gutierrez and Miguel Villarroel doubled in Figuereo to tie the game at 2-2. The Wood Ducks took a 3-2 lead in the sixth after Figuereo’s double drove in Yeison Morrobel.

A three-run homer by Kanapolis’ Tim Elko in the seventh gave Kannapolis the lead for good.