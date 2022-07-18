KINSTON, N.C. — The Down East Wood Ducks dropped the series finale to the Columbia Fireflies, 7-4, on Sunday.

After clinching the series Saturday with a 5-2 win, they couldn’t hang on Sunday. The Fireflies struck first in the top of the third with a steal home. They pushed another run across in the top of the fourth after the Fireflies’ Guillermo Quintana doubled to left field, scoring River Town. Their second run in the fourth inning came from a fielder’s choice.

Columbia scored again in the fifth on a two-run home run by Jean Ramirez, with Jaswel De Los Santos on base.

The Wood Ducks got on the board in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a passed ball by Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen. After Yosy Galan came back with his own two-run home run, the Wood Ducks brought it within one run, 5-4.

In the ninth inning the Fireflies pushed another two runs across and the Wood Ducks weren’t able to respond.

The Wood Duck stake the field again on July 22 against the Carolina Mudcats. Teams will take a break this week due to the Major League Baseball All-Star game.