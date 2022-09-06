SALISBURY, Md. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks started their last series of the season on the wrong foot, falling to the Delmarva Shorebirds 5-2 on Tuesday.

The Shorebirds took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. Jackson Holliday drove in the first run with a double, and the other two runs scored on RBI singles by Reed Trimble and Noelberth Romero.

The Shorebirds added another run in the sixth, this time on Trimble’s RBI double.

Down East got on the scoreboard when Cameron Cauley scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning.

The Wood Ducks added their second run on Marcus Smith’s RBI double in the ninth inning, after Trimble logged another RBI in the eighth inning.