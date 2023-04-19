KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks gave up five runs to the Carolina Mudcats in the first three innings in a 5-2 loss on Wednesday during an Education Day event at Grainger Stadium.

After winning five straight since their season-opening loss at Grainger Stadium, Down East has now lost four straight.

Carolina (5-5) got a run in each of the second and third innings. Blayberg Diaz singled in Eduarqui Fernandez to give the Mudcats a 1-0 lead in the second. In the third, Luke Adams grounded into a double play that scored Daniel Guilarte from third base, extending the lead to 2-0.

In the fourth inning, Jheremy Vargas hit into a double play that scored Fernandez. Guilarte then singled in Perez and Gregory Barrios singled in Guilarte to give Carolina a 5-0 lead.

Down East (5-5) got a run back in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Tucker Mitchell that scored JoJo Blackmon. The Wood Ducks’ final run came in the eighth when Blackmon homered to right, his first of the season.

The two teams play again Thursday at 7 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets at woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 10 am – 4 pm).