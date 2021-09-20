Wood Ducks earn 2021 postseason berth, will host games Tuesday and Wednesday

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks qualified for the Low-A East postseason after Sunday’s win over the Charleston RiverDogs and Salem’s loss to Delmarva.

The Wood Ducks will host Charleston Tuesday and Wednesday in the first two games of the best-of-five series. Both games start at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.

The Wood Ducks took four of six in the final regular-season series for both teams last week. Down East will be seeking a title for the first time since sharing the 2017 Carolina League crown after their series with Lynchburg was canceled due to weather.

Fans can purchase individual game tickets for $12 at the box office or buy a two-game pack for $20 by 11:59 p.m. Monday. Regular season tickets, Duck Bucks, and in-seat food and beverage credits cannot be used or exchanged during the playoff games.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5154 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Monday and Tuesday– 10 am-4 pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!