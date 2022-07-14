KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Alejandro Osuna’s walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning gave the Down East Wood Ducks a 5-4 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Thursday at Grainger Stadium.

The game was scoreless until Down East scored three runs in the sixth inning. The first run scored on a fielder’s choice, and Liam Hicks drove in the other two with a single.

Columbia rallied in the top of the ninth. Guillermo Quintana drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-1 Down East, and Erick Pena followed that up with a two-RBI single. One more Columbia run scored on a passed ball, giving the Fireflies a 4-3 lead.

Hicks kept the Wood Ducks’ hopes alive with a sacrifice fly that scored Daniel Mateo in the bottom of the ninth.

Down East reliever Jackson Leath quickly ran into some trouble in the 10th inning. With a Columbia runner starting the inning on second base, Leath hit Jaswel De Los Santos with a pitch.

Daniel Vazquez then hit into a double play, and Omar Hernandez advanced to third in the process. River Town grounded out to end the half-inning.

In the bottom of the 10th, Down East’s Maximo Acosta grounded out before Jose Rodriguez drew a walk, putting runners at first and second. Cameron Cauley then lined into a force out that sent Rodriguez back to the dugout. That set the stage for Osuna’s walk-off hit.

Hicks led the Wood Ducks with three RBIs. Pena had two RBIs for Columbia.

