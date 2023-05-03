FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks might not have needed nine runs in the third inning, but it turned out to be a good thing to have Wednesday night.

The Wood Ducks scored nine runs in the third inning and went on to beat Fredericksburg 15-9 at Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg, Va., on Wednesday. The Wood Ducks (12-10) and Nationals (8-14) will square off in Game 3 of their series Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Four players finished with two hits each for the Wood Ducks. That was highlighted by the play of catcher Ian Moller, who hit a three-run homer in that nine-run third inning. He also drove in Down East’s first run on a groundout in the first inning and singled in a run in the third after the team batted around in the order.

Cameron Cauley hit a sacrifice fly that scored Miguel Villarroel in the second inning to break a 1-1 tie and give the Wood Ducks the lead for good.

In the third, Moller’s three-run blast, his second of the season, extended Down East’s lead to 5-1. Gleider Figuereo drove in a run and scored on a bases-loaded walk to JoJo Blackmon before Tucker Mitchell’s double cleared the bases to extend the lead to 10-1.

Florencio Serrano (2-0) got the win with 2.1 innings of relief, giving up no runs on two hits with three strikeouts.