KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks had quite the night despite the rain in picking up their first win of the season on Friday.

Four Down East pitchers held Kannapolis to just two hits and none in the final four innings with 13 strikeouts. Meanwhile, the Wood Ducks’ bats banged out 13 hits and blew the game open in the middle innings for a 10-1 win at Grainger Stadium.

one and won(!) 🦆

Curry spins a gem, Mitchell a perfect 4-4 from the plate in respective season debuts as Woodies roll vs Kannapolis

**tonight’s final score recap presented by @nclottery** pic.twitter.com/micQ39dW2W — Down East Wood Ducks 🦆 (@GoWoodDucks) April 8, 2023

Aidan Curry started on the mound for the Wood Ducks, retiring two of three Cannon Baller batters on strikeouts. Along with the strong start from Curry, the Woodies’ offense came in with run support in the bottom half of the first, scoring three runs with two hits, highlighted by a two-RBI double by catcher Tucker Mitchell.

Kannapolis was able to get one on the board in the fourth, after Curry allowed Tapia to score from third on a fielder’s choice to first base. This ended Curry’s night, going 3.2 innings with seven strikeouts, impressing in his first outing of the year.

they say the best things come in 3s.@aidcur3’s final line:

3.2 IP

1 H

1 ER

7 Ks#FlockTogether | #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/ymx6Z3nqUg — Down East Wood Ducks 🦆 (@GoWoodDucks) April 8, 2023

The Wood Ducks scored runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to extend the lead to 10-1. In the fifth, Mitchell and Cueva tacked on RBIs with Mitchell driving in Morrobel on a single and Cueva scoring Mitchell from second on a two-out single.

The sixth inning consisted of a three-hit inning for the Woodies. Ortiz led off with a single followed by two RBI singles from Cauley and Gutierrez. In the seventh, Cueva cleared the bases with a two-RBI triple to score Mitchell and Figuereo. Cueva was able to cross the plate on an RBI single by Ortiz.

The Wood Ducks pitching staff came in hot out of the bullpen, holding Kannapolis to only one hit Curry was relieved in the fourth. Jackson Kelley picked up the win with a sweeping slider, striking out three of the five batters he faced. D.J. McCarty pitched in the sixth and seventh, getting four groundouts against seven batters. Adrian Rodriguez was the last out of the pen, flashing an overpowering fastball that led to six straight outs, two being strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks (1-1) and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (1-1) play game three on Saturday. The first pitch is set for 5 p.m. at Historic Grainger Stadium. Gates open at 4 pm with the first 1,000 fans set to receive a Kinston retro Jersey sponsored by Pepsi.

