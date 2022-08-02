KINSTIN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks loaded the bases twice after entering the bottom of the 10th inning facing a two-run deficit, but the Fredericksburg Nationals held on for a 4-3 win Tuesday night at Grainger Stadium.

Down East’s Yosy Galan sent the game to extra innings with an RBI double that tied the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth. Fredericksburg responded with two runs in the top of the 10th — one scoring on Geraldi Diaz’s ground-rule double, and the other scoring on Yoander Rivero’s sacrifice fly.

Down East’s Miguel Villarroel started the bottom of the 10th at second base, per extra-inning protocols. He then advanced to third on Efrenyer Narvaez’s single.

Ian Moller entered as a pinch runner for Narvaez, and Yenci Pena pinch-hit for Abimelec Ortiz. Pena drew a walk to load the bases.

After Zion Bannister replaced Pena as the runner at first base, Maximo Acosta popped out to first baseman Branden Boissiere. Villarroel then scored as Daniel Mateo grounded into a force out, leaving runners at the corners with two outs.

Marcus Smith drew a walk to load the bases again, but Galan grounded into a force out to end the game.

Galan led Down East with two RBIs. Acosta stole two bases, bringing his season total to 29.

