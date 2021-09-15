Wood Ducks fall behind early, lose to Charleston

KINSTON, N.C. – After winning in extra innings last night, the Down East Wood Ducks struggled at the plate as they fell to the Charleston RiverDogs 8-2 Wednesday night.

Charleston plated six early runs and never looked back. Luisangel Acuña homered for the second night in a row to earn the Suddenlink Player of the Game.

Charleston (81-35) jumped out ahead with six runs in the first two innings to take a 6-0 lead.

Down East (69-47) plated a run in the bottom of the fourth. Cristian Inoa led off with a double. After back-to-back groundouts, Keyber Rodriguez drove in Inoa with a single to cut the deficit to 6-1.

The RiverDogs answered with two more runs in the top of the fifth to increase their lead to 8-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Wood Ducks plated one run. Acuña led off with a solo home run (12), for his second home run in as many games to make the score 8-2.

Josh Stephan (L, 0-1) took the loss, pitching four innings while allowing six runs on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Eris Filpo pitched three innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with two strikeouts. Mason Cole pitched two perfect innings with six strikeouts.

The series continues tomorrow with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. RHP John Matthews (4-4, 6.75) gets the ball for the Wood Ducks and RHP Sandy Gaston (2-0, 3.08) hits the bump for Charleston.

