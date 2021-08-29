Wood Ducks fall in finale with Fayetteville

KINSTON, N.C. – Despite two scoreless innings to start the game, the Down East Wood Ducks fell to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, 9-1 Sunday afternoon.

The Wood Ducks were held to just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Jayce Easley went two-for-four with an RBI to earn the Suddenlink Player of the Game.

Fayetteville (46-56) drew first blood and jumped out to a big lead. They plated three runs in the third inning and one in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead.

Down East (60-42) answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Alejandro Osuna singled and stole second (17). After a strikeout, Osuna scored on a single by Easley to cut the deficit to 4-1.

The Woodpeckers then put five unanswered runs on the board between the sixth and seventh innings to take a 9-1 lead.

Owen White (L, 0-1) took the loss, pitching 3 2/3 innings while allowing four runs on three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. Teodoro Ortega pitched 1/3 of an inning with one hit allowed. Michael Brewer pitched two innings, allowing three runs on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Theo McDowell pitched the final three innings, allowing two runs on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

With an off-day Monday, the Wood Ducks remain at home and welcome in the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday. The starters for that series have not been announced.

