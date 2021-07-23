Wood Ducks fall on bases-loaded walk

ZEBULON, N.C. – In a game that saw six total hits, the Down East Wood Ducks fell to the Carolina Mudcats 1-0 on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Although they only tallied two hits, the Wood Ducks pitching staff rose to the occasion as they held the high-powered Mudcats offense to just one run on four hits.

Down East (38-32) and Carolina (43-27) had great outings from their pitching staffs, but it was the Mudcats that were able to hang on.

After eight scoreless innings on both sides, Carolina loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth against Spencer Mraz (L, 2-3). With one out and the bases loaded, Mraz issued a bases-loaded walk to give Carolina the walk-off win.

Mason Englert took the no-decision, pitching four scoreless innings with one hit allowed and five strikeouts. Mason Cole contributed another four scoreless innings with one hit allowed, two walks and six strikeouts. Mraz (2-3) took his third loss as pitched 1/3 of an inning, allowing one run on two hits with two walks.

The series continues Saturday with first pitch set for 5 p.m. RHP Orceli Gomez (0-2, 3.86) gets the ball for Down East and Carolina will counter with LHP Antoine Kelly (0-0, 10.80).

