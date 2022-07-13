KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carter Jensen’s three-run homer in the eight inning helped propel the Columbia Fireflies to an 8-5 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Wednesday.

Jensen’s home run gave the Fireflies a 7-4 lead. One more Columbia run scored when Erick Pena grounded into a force out later in the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Down East’s Maximo Acosta doubled on the first pitch of his at-bat. He then moved to third on Marcus Smith’s flyout to center field.

Daniel Mateo followed that up with an RBI single. Mateo moved to second as Alejandro Osuna reached base on an error, but a flyout by Cameron Cauley ended the inning.

Columbia took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a solo homer by Jaswel De Los Santos and an RBI groundout by River Town. Down East tied the game in the fourth inning with RBI doubles from Osuna and Cauley.

Both teams scored two runs in the sixth inning. Town launched a two-run homer for Columbia, while Mateo hit an RBIU double and Osuna hit an RBI single.

Mateo and Osuna had two RBIs apiece for the Wood Ducks (42-40). Town and Jensen both recorded three RBIs for the Fireflies (30-53).

