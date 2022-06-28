KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers hit three home runs and yielded just five hits in a 5-1 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Tuesday.

Daniel Mateo had two hits and scored a run for the Wood Ducks (36-34). Marcus Smith logged Down East’s only RBI on a groundout in the first inning.

Mateo stole two bases, bringing his season total to 23.

For Kannapolis, Wilfred Vera launched a solo homer in the second inning, D.J. Gladney hit a two-run homer in the sixth and Wes Kath added a solo home run in the seventh. Samil Polanco added an RBI double for the Cannon Ballers (29-41).

