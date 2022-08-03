KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Fredericksburg runs in the seventh inning proved to be the difference as the Nationals defeated the Down East Wood Ducks 6-5 on Wednesday.

Liam Hicks’s RBI double and Miguel Villarroel’s solo homer gave Down East a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth, but the Nationals quickly responded in the seventh.

The surge started when Jacob Young drew a walk, and Viandel Pena followed that up with a single.

Young then moved to third base on a wild pitch, and Pena stole second.

Will Frizzell tied the game at 5-5 with an RBI single that scored Young.

Fredericksburg’s go-ahead run scored when Branden Boissiere grounded into a double play. Sammy Infante grounded out to end the half-inning.

The Wood Ducks had runners on first and second base in the eighth inning, but they couldn’t capitalize. Cody Greenhill put down the Wood Ducks in order in the ninth for the save.

Villarroel led the Wood Ducks with two RBIs. Hicks and Maximo Acosta recorded RBIs as well.

The Wood Ducks (47-50) struck out 13 times.

Frizzell and Christopher De La Cruz had three hits apiece for the Nationals (56-41).