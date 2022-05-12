KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks yielded 14 hits in an 11-3 loss to Lynchburg on Thursday at Grainger Stadium.

The Wood Ducks (13-17) dropped their second straight game. Down East’s Daniel Mateo notched two hits and two runs, Maximo Acosta had two hits and an RBI, and Abimelec Ortiz had an RBI as well.

Five Hillcats finished with at least two hits. Yordys Valdes recorded three hits, five RBIs and a run scored. Milan Tolentino had four hits, scored four runs and added an RBI.

Lynchburg (15-14) reliever Brauny Munoz (1-0) picked up the win after yielding one hit and striking out two in three innings of work. Down East starter Jose Corniell (1-1) took the loss after allowing seven hits, six runs and a walk while notching eight strikeouts in three innings on the mound.

Click here to see what’s next for the Wood Ducks.