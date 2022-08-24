FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WNCT) — A four-run eighth inning helped the Fredericksburg Nationals pull away en route to a 7-1 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks on Wednesday night.

With the loss, the Wood Ducks (59-57) are now 5.5 games behind first-place Fredericksburg (64-51) in the Single-A Carolina League North, and two games behind the second-place Carolina Mudcats with 16 games left on the schedule. The Mudcats won Wednesday. In the overall Carolina League standings, Fredericksburg is in first, Charleston is a half-game behind them, Carolina (3.5 games behind) is in third, Columbia (4 games behind) is in fourth, and Down East (5.5) is in fifth.

Click here for Minor League Baseball’s explanation of its playoff procedures.

J.T. Arruda led the way for Fredericksburg on Wednesday, finishing with five RBIs and three hits, including a double and his second triple of the season.

Ian Moller’s solo home run in the third inning proved to be the Wood Ducks’ only score of the game. The Wood Ducks had eight hits.

Moller’s solo shot put Down East up 1-0, but the Nationals turned the tables two innings later. Arruda hit a two-RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth, and James Wood made it 3-1 Nationals with a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the eighth, T.J. White made it 4-0 with an RBI single, and Arruda added three more runs with a bases-clearing double.