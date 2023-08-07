KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks found it hard to get any offense going in a 2-0 loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the series finale Sunday at Grainger Stadium.

Down East (55-41 overall, 18-18 second half) left eight runners on base in the loss to Myrtle Beach (56-44, 18-18). It was a battle of first-half Carolina League division winners.

Pedro Ramirez grounded into a double play that scored Parker Chavers to give Myrtle Beach a 1-0 lead. Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth that also scored Chavers to give the Pelicans a 2-0 lead.

Down East took four of six in the series. The Wood Ducks play at the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in a six-game series that starts Tuesday.