Wood Ducks vs. Charleston (Down East Wood Ducks and Charleston RiverDogs photos; Jason O. Boyd, WNCT illustration)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCT) — The Charleston RiverDogs cruised to a 10-2 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Tuesday night.

The RiverDogs outhit Down East 12-5 and finished 6-for-15 with runners in scoring position, compared to 2-for-10 for the Wood Ducks.

Down East fell behind 10-0 before Marcus Smith drove in the first Wood Ducks run with a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning. Liam Hicks added another run with an RBI single in the ninth.

Other than that, it was all Charleston.

Nathan Perry led the RiverDogs with three RBIs. All three of those runs scored on his homer that gave Charleston a 6-0 lead in the third inning.

The RiverDogs (59-31) scored three runs in the first, third and seventh innings.

Smith notched his 38th stolen base of the season for the Wood Ducks (46-44).

