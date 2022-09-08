SALISBURY, Md. (WNCT) — Three Delmarva pitchers combined to hold Down East to four hits as the Shorebirds defeated the Wood Ducks 4-1 Thursday.

Moises Chace got the start for Delmarva, striking out seven batters and allowing two hits in five innings on the mound. Ryan Hennen allowed one hit in three innings of relief, and Alejandro Mendez allowed one run in the ninth inning.

That one run — which scored on Abimelec Ortiz’s sacrifice fly — was Down East’s only offensive breakthrough of the night.

Delmarva struck first on Silas Ardoin’s two-RBI single with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. He almost had three RBIs on the play, but Jackson Holliday was thrown out at home plate.

Delmarva’s Adam Crampton added an RBI single in the sixth inning, and Elio Prado hit an RBI single of his own in the seventh.