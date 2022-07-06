(Photos from Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers; Illustration by Jason O. Boyd, WNCT)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Despite holding Fayetteville to three hits, the Down East Wood Ducks came up short in a 3-2 loss to the Woodpeckers on Wednesday at Segra Stadium.

Fayetteville’s third hit proved to be the deciding one. Logan Cherry scored on Miguel Palma’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, putting the Woodpeckers up 3-2. Fayetteville reliever Christian Mejias kept the Wood Ducks quiet in the top of the ninth. Mejias was credited with the win after allowing just one hit and striking out four batters in five innings on the mound.

Down East struck first on Alejandro Osuna’s solo homer in the first inning. The lead grew to 2-0 on Marcus Smith’s RBI single in the top of the third.

Joey Loperfido’s RBI triple, combined with a costly Down East error, gave the Woodpeckers the lead for good in the bottom of the third.

Smith accounted for two of Down East’s five hits.

