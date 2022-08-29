KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The final homestand of the minor league baseball season is coming up this week for the Down East Wood Ducks.

The Wood Ducks host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Tuesday-Sunday this week. There will be items for sale at discount at the team store along with promotions each day leading up to Sunday’s home finale.

Each game Tuesday-Friday is at 7 p.m. with Saturday’s game at 5 p.m. and Sunday’s contest at 1 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.