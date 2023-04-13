NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — The Augusta GreenJackets have postponed their Thursday game against the Down East Wood Ducks due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader scheduled for Friday, April 14th, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:30. The teams will play two seven-inning contests.

Spencer Schwellenbach and Owen Murphy are the projected doubleheader starters for the Augusta GreenJackets, while Jose Corniell and top Rangers prospect Brock Porter are the likely starters for the Down East Wood Ducks.