Wood Ducks game at Carolina Mudcats postponed again due to rain, DH scheduled for Friday

ZEBULON, N.C. – Thursday’s scheduled doubleheader between the Down East Wood Ducks and the Carolina Mudcats has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams had their Wednesday game postponed due to rain, forcing the Thursday doubleheader. The teams will play a doubleheader Friday with first pitch set for 5 p.m. Since there have been two postponements, one will be made up tomorrow and the other will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 21 when the two teams meet again in Zebulon.

Down East will start RHP Wyatt Sparks (0-0, 4.60) in game one and he will match up against Carolina starter RHP Justin Bullock (1-1, 1.80). RHP Gavin Collyer (1-0, 5.06) will get the nod from manager Carlos Cardoza for game two, while RHP Jhoan Cruz (2-1, 6.43) will toe the rubber for the Mudcats.

