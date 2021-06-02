Wood Ducks game at Carolina postponed due to rain; DH to be played Thursday

ZEBULON, N.C. – Wednesday night’s game between the Down East Wood Ducks and the Carolina Mudcats has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, June 3, with the first pitch in game one set for 5 p.m. Game two will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be 7-inning contests.

Down East will start RHP Wyatt Sparks (0-0, 4.60) in game one and he will match up against Carolina starter RHP Justin Bullock (1-1, 1.80). RHP Gavin Collyer (1-0, 5.06) will get the nod from manager Carlos Cardoza for game two, while RHP Jhoan Cruz (2-1, 6.43) will toe the rubber for the Mudcats.