Wood Ducks game at Carolina postponed due to rain; DH to be played Thursday

(Down East Wood Ducks and Carolina Mudcasts logos; Jason O. Boyd illustration)

ZEBULON, N.C. – Wednesday night’s game between the Down East Wood Ducks and the Carolina Mudcats has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, June 3, with the first pitch in game one set for 5 p.m.  Game two will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be 7-inning contests.

Down East will start RHP Wyatt Sparks (0-0, 4.60) in game one and he will match up against Carolina starter RHP Justin Bullock (1-1, 1.80).  RHP Gavin Collyer (1-0, 5.06) will get the nod from manager Carlos Cardoza for game two, while RHP Jhoan Cruz (2-1, 6.43) will toe the rubber for the Mudcats.

