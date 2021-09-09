Wood Ducks game at Mudcats postponed, DH starts Friday at 5 p.m.

ZEBULON, N.C. – Thursday’s game between the Down East Wood Ducks and the Carolina Mudcats has been postponed due to wet grounds.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday, with the first pitch in game one set for 5:00 p.m. Game two will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Down East will start RHP John Matthews (4-4, 6.55) in game one and he will match up against Carolina starter RHP Jhoan Cruz (6-5, 6.21). RHP Mason Englert (6-3, 4.40) will get the nod from manager Carlos Cardoza for game two, while LHP Brendan Murphy (5-6 5.60) will toe the rubber for the Mudcats.

Fans can purchase tickets for June and the rest of the season on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 am -5 pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!