Wood Ducks’ game at Woodpeckers suspended due to rain, will resume Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – After playing into the bottom of the second, the Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers were suspended on Thursday due to inclement weather.

The game will resume at 4 p.m. and tomorrow’s originally scheduled contest will be seven innings and start no earlier than 7 p.m.

Before the game was suspended, after a scoreless first inning the Wood Ducks jumped out to a big lead, knocking Woodpecker’s starter Jayson Schroeder out of the game. Cody Freeman and Cristian Inoa started the inning with back-to-back walks. With runners on first and second, Xavier Valentin singled to score Freeman as Down East jumped out to a 1-0 lead.

Inoa advanced to third on the single and Valentin stole second during Keithron Moss’ at-bat. After a strikeout of Moss, Thomas Saggese walked to load the bases. With two outs, Jayce Easley walked and Inoa scored the second run of the inning. After a pitching change, Evan Carter cleared the bases with a three-run double as the Woodies extended their lead to 5-0.

The bottom of the second started for Gavin Collyer who recorded a fly out and then surrendered a single before the rain came down and the game entered a rain delay. The game was eventually suspended after a 33-minute delay.

Down East will send RHP Tekoah Roby (1-2, 3.18) for the second game tomorrow and Fayetteville will counter with RHP Luis Vega (1-0, 3.14)

