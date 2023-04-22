KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Down East Wood Ducks’ game on Saturday has been postponed due to rain. A doubleheader will be played on Sunday.

The Wood Ducks will play a single-admission double header Sunday starting at noon. Gates will open at 11 am. Game one will begin at noon and the second game will start 45 minutes after the end of the first one. One ticket will get you in for both games.

PROMOTIONS/GIVEAWAY – The clear bag is rescheduled for Sunday and will be distributed to the first 1,000 fans in attendance. The 75th Celebration of Historic Grainger Stadium and the postgame Easter egg hunt will also take place Sunday.

TICKETS – If you have tickets for the game that was rained out, you can exchange your tickets for any remaining 2023 game except the July 3 one.

You can exchange your tickets two ways:

Over the phone by calling 252-686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks ticket office. If you choose to attend a future game, you must exchange your April 22nd game ticket. Tickets for April 22 are no longer valid for entry.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 am – 4 pm).