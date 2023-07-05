KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks will play two games on Thursday after Wednesday’s game was suspended due to rain.

Wednesday’s game was suspended with the Wood Ducks trailing 5-1 in the top of the fourth inning. That game will pick up Thursday at 5 p.m. and will be nine innings. The second game of the doubleheader will be seven innings and will start 30 minutes after the first game is finished.

The Wood Ducks (44-27 overall, 7-3 in second half) are one-half game ahead of Delmarva after the Shorebirds won their game on Wednesday.