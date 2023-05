FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WNCT) – The Fredericksburg game at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Thursday night against Down East has been suspended due to an equipment malfunction at second base.

the baseball gods did not want the Corn game tonight.



due to unsafe field conditions, we’ve been postponed to tomorrow.



game 1 (9 innings) will start at 4:35pm || game 2 (7 innings) will get going shortly after the conclusion of game 1. — Down East Wood Ducks 🦆 (@GoWoodDucks) May 5, 2023

on today’s episode of Weird Delays:



second base has come loose. the grounds crew has gone back and forth twice to grab more tools. everyone’s just standing around.



the first inning has not ended. we’ll keep you posted. https://t.co/P2O8ARYb86 — Down East Wood Ducks 🦆 (@GoWoodDucks) May 4, 2023

The two teams will finish the game in its entirety Friday at 4:35 p.m., and a 7-inning game will follow. You can watch the game here or listen to it here.

The game was scoreless in the first inning when it was halted.