KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks cut a deficit to one run but could not get any closer in an 8-5 loss to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Friday.

The Wood Ducks (45-29 overall, 8-5) stayed one game ahead of Delmarva, which also lost Friday, in the Carolina League North Division. The Cannon Ballers (42-36, 7-6) moved within one game of Carolina League South Division leader Columbia.

Down East took a 1-0 lead when Zion Bannister doubled in Danyer Cueva. Kannapolis got two in the bottom of the second on Mario Camillietti’s double that drove in two.

The Wood Ducks tied it at 2-2 in the third when Anthony Gutierrez doubled in Gleider Figuereo. Brooks Baldwin’s grand slam in the fourth extended Kannapolis’ lead to 6-2.

Cueva’s single in the sixth scored Gutierrez before Zion Bannister and Cameron Cauley followed with RBI singles to make it 6-5

Bryce Willis’ two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth extended Kannapolis’ lead to 8-5.

Kannapolis hosts Down East again on Saturday.