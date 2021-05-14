Wood Ducks get two in 8th on Harris RBI, fall to Mudcats, 8-2

KINSTON, N.C. – With only one hit through the first six innings, The Down East Wood Ducks (8-2) fell to the Carolina Mudcats (7-3) Friday night, 8-2. Down East still sits atop the Low-A East Central division with an 8-2 record.

Down East fell behind early in the third inning and couldn’t muster any offense against Carolina starter Justin Bullock. The Mudcats blew the game open after a 2-0 lead in the fourth, they added three in the fifth and three in the seventh en route to an 8-2 win.

Down East managed to cut into the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Antonio Cabello started with a single and advanced to second on defensive indifference. With two outs, Evan Carter walked and both runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. Luisangel Acuña walked to load the bases. Dustin Harris, who hit a walk-off single in game one of the doubleheader on Thursday, hit a solid groundball to right field to score Cabello and Carter to cut into the deficit 8-2.

Tekoah Roby (0-1) took the loss in his second start with the Wood Ducks, pitching three innings allowing one run on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts. Tyree Thompson was the first arm used out of the bullpen for the Wood Ducks.. He pitched 1 1/3 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits with three walks and one strikeout. Josh Smith followed with 2 2/3 innings, allowing three unearned runs on three hits with four strikeouts. John Matthews pitched the final two innings. He did not allow a baserunner and tallied two strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks and Mudcats continue their series Saturday at 6 p.m. Down East will send RH Nick Krauth (0-0, 0.00) against Carolina RH Michele Vassalotti (0-0, 2.25).

