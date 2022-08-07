KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a tough night for the Down East Wood Ducks on offense as the Frederick Nationals picked up a 3-0 victory on Saturday at Grainger Stadium.

Frederick (57-43) broke a scoreless game with a run in the sixth and two more in the eighth off the Wood Ducks (49-51) to take a 3-2 series lead. The Wood Ducks will try to salvage a split of the series Sunday at 1 p.m.

Steven Williams played a big part in Frederick’s win. He had an RBI single in the sixth that scored J.T. Arruda to give Frederick a 1-0 lead. In the eighth, he singled in Jose Rodriguez and later scored on a double by Branden Boissiere.

Maximo Acosta had two of the Wood Ducks’ five hits.