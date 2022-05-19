ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carolina Mudcats pitchers Carlos Rodriguez and Alexander Cornielle combined to allow just three hits in a 9-2 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Thursday at Five County Stadium.

Rodriguez allowed two hits and a run while striking out five batters in four innings of work. Cornielle (1-4) came on in relief. He allowed one hit, one run and two walks while notching six strikeouts in five innings.

Down East’s first run came by way of a Maximo Acosta sacrifice fly in the opening frame. Efrenyer Narvaez drove in Yosy Galan with an RBI single in the seventh inning.

Jose Sibrian led Carolina (19-17) with three RBIs.

Robby Ahlstrom (0-4) took the loss for Down East (15-21). He allowed four hits and two runs and logged five strikeouts in four innings on the mound.