KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lynchburg kept Down East’s bats quiet in a 4-1 victory over the Wood Ducks on Wednesday at Grainger Stadium.

Down East’s offense logged just two hits. Alejandro Osuna accounted for the only Wood Ducks run, reaching home plate on a Lynchburg throwing error in the seventh inning.

Down East’s two hits came from Osuna and Daniel Mateo.

Lynchburg starter Rodney Boone (1-0) yielded just one hit and notched eight strikeouts in six innings.

Down East starter Emiliano Teodo (1-2) took the loss after allowing four hits, two runs and three walks while striking out four in four innings on the mound.

Milan Tolentino, Yordys Valdes and Joe Donovan registered RBIs for Lynchburg.

Lynchburg improved to 14-14, while Down East fell to 13-16.

The series will continue on Thursday night.