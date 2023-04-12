AUGUSTA, Ga. (WNCT) — It wasn’t a lot, but it was enough.

The Down East Wood Ducks were held to one run and four hits Wednesday at the Augusta GreenJackets. Luckily, it was enough as three Down East pitchers held Augusta to two hits in a 1-0 win.

It’s the second straight win on the road for Down East (3-1) in the six-game series. The two teams play again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. in Augusta.

Josh Gessner pitched the first 4.2 innings, giving up a run with five strikeouts and two walks. Leandro Calderon (1-0) pitched the next 3.1 innings, giving up a hit with two walks and seven strikeouts. Adrian Rodriguez pitched the ninth, walking two and striking out one to close it out. Jeferson Espinal was called out on strikes for Augusta to end the game.

The Wood Ducks’ only run came on a wild pitch by pitcher Jhancarlos Lara that scored Gleider Figuereo with one out in the seventh inning.